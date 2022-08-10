The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is here, and LF System's Afraid To Feel has opened up a lead in the singles race.

While Monday's sales flash suggested it might be a closer call, the dance duo's hit looks safely on course to spend a sixth week at No.1, having clocked up 31,031 sales so far this week. Beyoncé's Break My Soul (26,370 sales) is at No.2, and George Ezra's Green Green Grass (23,104 sales) is ...