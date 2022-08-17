Your site will load in 16 seconds
LF System's Afraid To Feel headed for seventh week at singles summit

by Lucy Thraves
Wednesday, Aug 17th 2022 at 5:45PM

The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is here, and LF System's Afraid To Feel is on course to spend a seventh week at the top of the singles chart. 

The dance track has clocked up a further 30,749 sales this week, putting it comfortably ahead of its nearest competition, George Ezra's Green Green Grass (22,115 sales). At No.3 is BOTA (Baddest Of Them All) (22,017 sales) by Eliza Rose and Interplanetary Criminal, with Beyoncé's Break My ...

