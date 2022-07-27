The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is here, and LF System's Afraid To Feel could be on for a fourth week at No.1

Clocking up 29,624 sales in its ninth week in the charts, the dance duo's hit is comfortably ahead of Harry Styles' As It Was (22,894 sales) which is currently at No.2. Central Cee's Doja (22,360 sales) – the only new entry to the Top 10 – is at No.3, while George Ezra's Green ...