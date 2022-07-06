Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

LF System's Afraid To Feel moves into pole position in singles race

by Lucy Thraves
Wednesday, Jul 6th 2022 at 5:45PM

The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is here, and LF System's Afraid To Feel has climbed into pole position in the singles chart. 

It does so in part thanks to the triggering of ACR for Kate Bush's Running Up That Hill, which has enjoyed a renaissance thanks to its use in the soundtrack of Netflix's Stranger Things. Bush's 1985 track slips to No.3 this week, on consumption of 21,585 units, meaning that LF System's Afraid To Feel (32,488 sales) takes ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2022