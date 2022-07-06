The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is here, and LF System's Afraid To Feel has climbed into pole position in the singles chart.

It does so in part thanks to the triggering of ACR for Kate Bush's Running Up That Hill, which has enjoyed a renaissance thanks to its use in the soundtrack of Netflix's Stranger Things. Bush's 1985 track slips to No.3 this week, on consumption of 21,585 units, meaning that LF System's Afraid To Feel (32,488 sales) takes ...