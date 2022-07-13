The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is here, and LF System's Afraid To Feel is on course to spend a second week at No.1.

The dance duo's hit has sold 37,527 units so far this week, well clear of its nearest competition, Harry Styles' As It Was (28,819 sales). George Ezra's Green Green Grass recovers 5-3 on 23,467 sales, while Beyoncé's Break My Soul (22,391 sales) is at No.4. Kate Bush's Running Up That Hill continues to decline in sales under ...