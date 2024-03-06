Liam Gallagher and John Squire are targeting No.1 in the albums chart this week with their self-titled album, which has accumulated 37,395 sales so far. The record has 33,598 sales from its physical release, whilst downloads account for 1,534 sales and streams account for 1,534.

Bruce Dickinson sits at No.2 with The Mandrake Project (11,093 sales), whilst Yard Act’s Where’s My Utopia (9,033 sales) and Rod Stewart and Jool Holland’s Swing Fever (7,911 sales) round off the Top 5.

In ...