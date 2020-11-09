Liam Gallagher announces exclusive livestream gig with MelodyVR

Liam Gallagher has today (November 9) announced details of Down By The River Thames, a new virtual event that will be streamed globally on Saturday, December 5, exclusively via MelodyVR.

An official press release stated that Down By The River Thames will see Gallagher and his full band deliver a set broadcast from a barge travelling along the Thames; it will feature “iconic songs, fan favourites and a few surprises, spanning both his all-conquering solo career and his legendary time with Oasis – some of which he hasn’t performed in years.”



Speaking about the set, Gallagher commented: “To all my brothers and sisters around the world. I'm performing a one-off celestial live performance for you to stream, 'Down By The River Thames', on 5th December 2020. I'll be performing tracks from my two number 1 solo albums as well as some stone cold Oasis classics, some of which you haven't heard me sing for a long, long time. C'mon you know. LG x”.



Down By The River Thames will commence at 8pm local time via MelodyVR’s web player around the world. Tickets are priced at £16.50 via LiveNation.co.uk. Tickets go on general sale from 9am on Friday, November 13.

You can see details of the stream below:

Stream 1 – Saturday December 5, 8pm GMT for UK, Ireland and Europe.

Stream 2 - Saturday December 5, 8pm ET for East Coast North America and South America.

Stream 3 – Saturday December 5, 8pm PT for West Coast North America and Central America.

Stream 4 - Sunday December 6, 8pm AEST for Australia, New Zealand and Asia.



A collector edition of Gallagher’s No.1 album Why Me? Why Not will be released on November 27 via Warner Records. The 2019 album has sold 191,324 copies to date according to Official Charts Company data.





