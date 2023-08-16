Liam Gallagher could be heading for another No.1 finish with Knebworth 22.

With 13,077 sales so far this week, the album is boosted significantly by its physical release, which accounts for 11,766 units. Knebworth 22 has 835 sales from downloads and 476 sales from streaming.

Meanwhile, The Hives’ The Death Of Randy Fitzsimmons continues to hold second place with 10,911 sales, whilst Jungle’s Volcano (7,259 sales), David Bowie’s Ziggy Stardust And The Spiders – OST (5,661 sales) and Taylor ...