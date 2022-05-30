The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in, and Liam Gallagher's C'mon You Know soars to the top of the albums chart.

The former Oasis frontman's third studio album has racked up 55,924 sales so far, with 51,683 of those coming from physical. The album's strong start pushes last week's record-breaking No.1, Harry Styles' Harry's House, into second place with 12,440 sales. Liam Gallagher's companion live record, Down By The River Thames, is new at No.3 with 9,761 sales. ...