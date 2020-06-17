The Official Charts Midweek Sales Flash is in, and Liam Gallagher continues to set the pace in the albums chart.
The former Oasis frontman's MTV Unplugged live LP has moved 15,965 units in its first week of sale to hold a commanding lead over Lady Gaga's Chromatica (No.2, 6,756 sales).
There are also new entries for Jack Garratt's Love, Death & Dancing (No.6, 3,085 sales) and Manic Street Preachers' reissue of 1993's Gold Against The Soul (No.7, 2,660 sales).
Elsewhere, ...
