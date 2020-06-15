The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in and Liam Gallagher begins the week at the top of the albums chart with his new MTV Unplugged album.

With 14,520 sales so far, the album is ahead of Lady Gaga’s Chromatica (4,038 sales) at No.2. Jack Garratt’s Love, Death & Dancing (2,723 sales), Lewis Capaldi’s Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent (2,419 sales) and Manic Street Preachers’ Gold Against The Soul (2,174 sales) complete the Top 5.

Dababy’s Rockstar is ...