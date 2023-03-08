Libianca could be in line to secure her first ever UK Top 10 with People.

The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in, and Libianca’s viral track People is up two places at No.9 on 14,132 sales. The Massacheusets-based artist, who is signed to Sony’s 5K Records, is on the rise thanks to a new remix of People featuring Ayra Starr and Omah Lay.

Elsewhere in the singles chart, Miley Cyrus is at No.1 with Flowers (35,216 sales), ...