The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in and Lil Nas X is leading the way in the singles chart.

Montero (Call Me By Your Name) is already another huge smash for the rapper, and 35,770 sales give it a healthy lead over its nearest competitor, Nathan Evans’ Wellerman (29,207 sales). Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar and Giveon are at No.3 with Peaches (28,514 sales), with Riton’s Friday (24,925 sales) and Joel Corry, Raye & David Guetta’s Bed (23,688 sales) ...