The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in, and Lil Nas X is the early leader in the albums chart.

The rapper’s debut album Montero has 4,787 sales so far, with 765 from downloads and 4,022 from streams. Without a physical release, the record is set to be fuelled by DSP plays, with Sunday’s data yet to be counted. In No.2, Springtime In New York - Bootleg 16 by Bob Dylan has 4,408 sales, with an overwhelming 4,023 from ...