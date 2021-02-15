The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in and Lil TJay and 6lack could be about to end Olivia Rodrigo’s mammoth run at No.1.

New York rapper Lil TJay and Atlanta artist 6lack’s Calling My Phone is enjoying viral success across TikTok and DSPs and has 20,799 sales for the week so far, giving it a narrow lead over Olivia Rodrigo’s Drivers License (19,529 sales). Nathan Evans, 220 Kid and Billen Ted are at No.3 with Wellerman (15,078 sales), ...