Linkin Park race towards No.1 with From Zero

by MusicWeek Staff
Monday, Nov 18th 2024 at 6:00PM

Linkin Park have started the week racing ahead in the albums chart with their highly-anticipated new record From Zero, which has racked up 26,632 sales so far – outselling the Top 5 albums combined. The album is boosted by its physical sales, which account for 18,329 units, whilst streams account for 4,332 sales and downloads make up 3,971.  

In second place, Ateez’s Golden Hour – Part 2 has 7,399 sales, whilst FLO's debut LP Access All Areas sits at ...

