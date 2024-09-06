Linkin Park return, confirm new band members, album and tour

One of the biggest bands on the planet are back.

Last night (September 5), as part of a special livestream, Linkin Park confirmed details of their first album and tour since the passing of vocalist Chester Bennington in 2017.

The band, comprised of original members Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson, Phoenix and Joe Hahn, are now joined by new recruits Emily Armstrong [of Dead Sara, as co-vocalist] and Colin Brittain [songwriter/producer for G Flip, Illenium, One OK Rock, as drummer]. Founding drummer Rob Bourdon has not returned.

To mark the moment, the band have officially released their new single The Emptiness Machine – the lead track to be taken from their new album From Zero. The group’s first record since 2017 will be released on November 15 via Warner Records.

The news didn’t stop there, either.

Linkin Park have also confirmed six arena shows in Los Angeles, New York, Hamburg, London, Seoul, and Bogota. LP Underground fan club exclusive pre-sales start September 6 and general on-sales from September 7. Go to LinkinPark.com for more info.

Explaining how their return came about, an official press release said: “Without expectations, Shinoda, Delson, Farrell, and Hahn quietly began meeting up again in recent years. Rather than ‘trying to restart the band,’ their instinct was to simply spend more time together, and reconnect with the creativity and camaraderie that has been at the core of their friendship since college. During this time, they invited various friends and cohorts to join them in the studio; among the guests, they found a special kinship with Armstong and Brittain. A natural chemistry drew these musicians back into its gravitational pull as they logged more and more hours in the studio. It was the sound of lifelong musicians rediscovering the uncontainable energy of a new beginning once again. Over this season, From Zero was born.”

Mike Shinoda added: “Before Linkin Park, our first band name was Xero. This album title refers to both this humble beginning and the journey we’re currently undertaking. Sonically and emotionally, it is about past, present, and future—embracing our signature sound, but new and full of life. It was made with a deep appreciation for our new and longtime bandmates, our friends, our family, and our fans. We are proud of what Linkin Park has become over the years, and excited about the journey ahead. The more we worked with Emily and Colin, the more we enjoyed their world-class talents, their company, and the things we created. We feel really empowered with this new lineup and the vibrant and energized new music we’ve made together. We’re weaving together the sonic touchpoints we’ve been known for and still exploring new ones.”

You can see details of the From Zero World Tour below:

September 11, 2024 | Kia Forum - Los Angeles, CA

September 16, 2024 | Barclays Center - New York, NY

September 22, 2024 | Barclays Arena - Hamburg, Germany

September 24, 2024 | The O2 - London, UK

September 28, 2024 | INSPIRE Arena - Seoul, South Korea

November 11, 2024 | Coliseo Medplus - Bogota, Colombia



You can revisit our 2017 interview with Linkin Park here.

Photo: James-Minchin III