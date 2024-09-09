Linkin Park are leading the charge to take Sabrina Carpenter’s singles chart crown this week, as the group return with The Emptiness Machine.

The first new single to feature the band’s revamped line-up, including new vocalist Emily Armstrong, The Emptiness Machine has 14,101 sales so far, with 1,424 from downloads and the rest from streams. With Sunday’s streaming data still missing, Linkin Park trail Sabrina Carpenter’s Taste, which sits in pole position on 19,485 sales. Carpenter’s Espresso (14,008 sales) and ...