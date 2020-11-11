The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in, and Little Mix are chasing Kylie Minogue in the race to finish first in the albums chart.

Little Mix are at No.2 with Confetti, which has 41,002 sales. Kylie Minogue’s Disco has 45,093, with Tuesday’s streaming data still to be counted. Ariana Grande’s Positions (7,084 sales), Shirley Bassey’s I Owe It All To You (7,058 sales) and Sam Smith’s Love Goes (6,873 sales) complete the Top 5.

Ariana Grande’s Positions single ...