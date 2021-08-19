Little Mix mark 10th anniversary with greatest hits and five new songs

Little Mix are celebrating their 10th anniversary with the announcement of a greatest hits album.

Little Mix were formed in August 2011 in Mykonos during the X Factor.

Between Us, released on November 12, is a celebration of a decade of hits. The campaign will also feature five brand new Little Mix songs that the trio have been working on over the last few months.

Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards have sold over 50 million records worldwide, collected over 19 million Spotify listeners, received over three billion YouTube views, and amassed 12 billion streams worldwide.

Earlier this year, Little Mix won Best British Group at the 2021 BRIT Awards, the first female group in history to ever win the award.

Little Mix celebrated 100 weeks in the Official UK Singles Chart Top 10 last month, the most for a girl band in history.

Earlier this year the band hit No.1 in the UK with Sweet Melody, their fifth UK No.1 single. Their sixth album, Confetti, has so far produced four hit singles and had track sales of over four million. The album has UK sales of 206,405, according to the Official Charts Company.

2022 will see Little Mix launch their Confetti Tour taking in arenas across the UK and Ireland.

Perrie Edwards said: "We can't believe it has been 10 years. Time has flown, and when you look back we have done so much that we're super proud of."

Jade Thirlwall said: "It's going to be great to have all our big hits as a band on one album for the first time, celebrating 10 massive years of Little Mix. The tracks also show how much we have grown as artists, from Wings to Heartbreak Anthem."

Leigh-Anne Pinnock said: "We're also really excited to release five brand new Little Mix songs that we've been creating. We can’t wait for our fans to hear the new tracks we’ve been working on. We hope they love them as much as we do!"