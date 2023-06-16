Little Mix's Leigh-Anne launches solo career with Don't Say Love

Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne has released her debut single, Don’t Say Love (Warner Records).

Launching her solo career after 11 years with the group, the singer’s new track is accompanied by a video directed by Emil Nava.

Produced by Jon Bellion and Pete Nappi and co-written by Aldae, Don’t Say Love is a high-energy tune with garage-influenced beats.

Prior to entering their hiatus in 2022, Little Mix, which included members Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Jesy Nelson (before she parted from the group in 2020), had a chart-topping career with five UK No.1 singles and 19 Top 10s. They sold over 75 million records worldwide, had six UK platinum albums and racked up over 15 billion streams.

"Don’t Say Love is about no longer seeking external validation and regaining my confidence and sense of self in a world where I often felt misunderstood and unheard,” said Leigh-Anne, speaking about the track. “This video is a visual representation of me finding my voice. I’m excited to continue to do so with my first love, music.”