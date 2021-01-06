Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Little Mix target chart double

Ben Homewood

by Ben Homewood
Wednesday, Jan 6th 2021 at 5:45PM

The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in, and Little Mix are eyeing a double No.1 in the singles and albums charts.

The group are at No.1 in the singles list with Sweet Melody (20,661 sales), which has built a lead over Ed Sheeran’s Afterglow, its closest challenger with 16,058 sales. CJ’s Whoopty (14,329 sales), Justin Bieber’s Anyone (12,730 sales) and Shane Codd’s Get Out My Head (12,725 sales) make up the rest of the Top 5.

In the ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Start your 4 week Free Trial

Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.

Sign up for your digital free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music.

Start your free trial

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2021