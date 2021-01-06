The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in, and Little Mix are eyeing a double No.1 in the singles and albums charts.

The group are at No.1 in the singles list with Sweet Melody (20,661 sales), which has built a lead over Ed Sheeran’s Afterglow, its closest challenger with 16,058 sales. CJ’s Whoopty (14,329 sales), Justin Bieber’s Anyone (12,730 sales) and Shane Codd’s Get Out My Head (12,725 sales) make up the rest of the Top 5.

In the ...