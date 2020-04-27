The Official Charts Midweek Sales Flash is in, and a tight battle is developing at the top of the singles chart.

Times Like These, a BBC Radio 1 coordinated charity cover of the Foo Fighters' 2003 hit, shot straight to No.5 in last week's chart, just hours after its release, and jumps to No.1 in the midweeks with sales of 26,957. The song is credited to the Live Lounge Allstars, a coalition of 23 of the biggest names in music ...