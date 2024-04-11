Liverpool City Region Music Board releases ReMap report

Liverpool City Region Music Board has announced the release of the ReMap report, an exploration into the creative and professional experiences of Black music makers and practitioners in the Liverpool City Region.

Conducted between 2021 and 2023, the research engaged individuals from the Black music community through interviews, surveys and focus groups. The report combines the research results to provide a detailed overview of how Black individuals contribute to and participate in the region’s music sector, along with the challenges they encounter.

Covering topics including accessibility, representation, equality and regional dynamics, the ReMap report offers insights for stakeholders at local and national levels, and there are 16 key findings and 22 recommendations that serve to aid change in the Liverpool City Region music sector. Among the main findings are observations on the prevalence of racism and discrimination, the presence of highly experienced Black music practitioners and the challenges faced in accessing performance opportunities and mentorship.

This historical research was created and delivered by Music Board members: creative consultant Yaw Owusu, senior lecturer in Music Industries at the University Of Liverpool Dr Mathew Flynn, vocal coach and mentor Jennifer John, and head of UNESCO City of Music for Liverpool Kevin McManus.

“This report is so important because for so long our experiences have gone unheard, our contributions unacknowledged and our work and our ambitions under-supported,” Owusu said. “The ReMap report represents a critical step towards addressing systemic issues within the Liverpool City Region music sector. By implementing the recommendations outlined in the report, we will move to a more inclusive, diverse and representative industry which will benefit everyone."

Dr Charisse Beaumont, chief executive of Black Lives In Music, said: “The ReMap Report illuminates the pivotal role of Black music makers and practitioners in the Liverpool City Region, it presents a comprehensive analysis of their contributions, challenges and the systemic barriers they face and underscores the urgent need for a coordinated, inclusive approach to foster a more representative music industry. This report not only highlights the importance of recognising and amplifying the voices and talents of Black artists and professionals across all UK regions, but also lays down a roadmap for actionable change towards equality, diversity and empowerment within the entire music sector. It is a call to action for all stakeholders to commit to the creation of a more equitable music industry that truly reflects the diversity and richness of Black musical heritage.”

Eunice Obianagha, founder and director of Enspire Management and UK Music head of diversity, added: “Liverpool has undeniably played an important role in shaping the UK's cultural landscape and propelling our music onto the global stage. Nonetheless, the findings from this report underscore the need for continued efforts to support and spotlight the full breadth of talent that has contributed to its thriving economy. Through our diversity campaigns and collaborating closely with the music industry across the UK, we have gleaned at UK Music that forging strategic partnerships is pivotal in addressing issues of diversity. Therefore, while it is crucial to acknowledge the report's findings, the collaborative efforts of music stakeholders throughout Liverpool signals progress towards establishing a more inclusive environment and expanded opportunities for Black Music Creators and Practitioners. Black Music Action Group and Liverpool City Region Music Board, thank you for being bold and fostering a collective drive for positive change and inclusivity.”

Below are the five key conclusions from the ReMap Report:

1. Produce a clear Liverpool City Region Black music strategy to tackle direct and indirect racism.

2. Target and secure higher-level funding specifically aimed at elevating the profiles of LCR-based Black artists and industry professionals.

3. LCR Music Board to conduct a feasibility study on opening and operating a dedicated Black music hub space.

4. Allocate a portion of the Strategic Investment Fund Training and Development budget toward devising and delivering a professional network scheme for emerging LCR-Black music creators and industry professionals.

5. LCR Music Board to work with the Liverpool City Region’s Race Equality Hub and build alliances and partnerships with national partners focused on lobbying for improved regulation of Anti-Black Racism in the UK Music Industry.