Lizzo and Dave confirmed to perform at The BRIT Awards 2020

The BRIT Awards 2020 has today (February 5) announced that both Lizzo and Dave will perform live at the ceremony on Tuesday February 18 at The O2 Arena in London.

The pair join join the previously announced line-up of Billie Eilish, Celeste, Harry Styles, Lewis Capaldi, Mabel and Stormzy.



Speaking about the announcement, Dave said: “I'm very grateful & looking forward to the opportunity, I'm going to give everything I can to give you my best performance."

The BRIT Awards 2020 will be broadcast exclusively on ITV and hosted by Jack Whitehall. A TV special christened ‘The BRITs at 40’ will air on ITV on Tuesday February 11 to celebrate the 40th edition of The BRITs.

Last week, The BRIT Awards 2020 announced producer Fred Again as the winner of its Producer Of The Year award. He is the youngest producer to ever hold the title. Last year saw Calvin Harris take home the award.