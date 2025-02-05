Lola Young is reigning supreme in the singles chart this week with Messy, which is leading the way with 33,610 sales so far ahead of Rosé and Bruno Mars’ Apt, which sits at No.2 with 28,638 sales.

In third place, Gracie Abrams’ That’s So True has 22,927 sales, whilst Chrystal’s The Days (20,255 sales) and Gigi Perez’s Sailor Song (16,486 sales) round off the Top 5.

In the albums chart, The Weeknd could be on the way to ...