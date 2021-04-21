London Grammar are motoring towards a second consecutive No.1 albums chart finish, as this week’s Top 5 is flooded with new entries.

The band are in the lead with Californian Soil, which has moved 28,268 units so far. AJ Tracey is in second spot with Flu Game (7,570 sales), while The Offspring’s new album Let The Bad Times Roll is at No.3 with 5,373 sales. Imelda May’s 11 Past The Hour (4,508 sales) and Greta Van Fleet’s The Battle At ...