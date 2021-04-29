London Grammar partner with Calm for extended Californain Soil mixes

London Grammar have reworked three tracks from their recent No.1 album Californian Soil for Calm.

Clocking in at 15, 30 and 60 minutes respectively, the remixes of All My Love, Californian Soil and Lord It’s A Feeling are available exclusively via Calm 10am today (April 29).

This is London Grammar’s second such venture into mood-based music, following their Moodmix playlist in 2018.

London Grammar guitarist Dan Rothman said: “I was always a bad sleeper when I was young. I was scared of the dark, and constantly had nightmares. My anxiety around sleep lasted until my mid 20s. When I learnt about meditation and mindfulness it really helped me understand sleep and how to deal with those difficult moments when it evades me.”

Keyboardist and drummer Dot Major added: ”I’ve been a perennial sufferer of sleepless nights since I can remember. As a child I would listen to Chopin and later on Thomas Newman to help me sleep. There was always a song in ‘Road to Perdition’ by Thomas Newman that would wake me up abruptly and as it was before the days of playlisting I would suffer the same fate often. Here is something to help you sleep, I’ve made sure there’s nothing jarring in there. Just cyclical rhythms and harmony that hopefully appeals to your senses in the most soporific way.”

The mixes offer a new way to experience songs from Californian Soil as a relaxation aid Dorothy Hui, Sony Music UK 4th Floor Creative

The partnership was led by by Sony Music UK’s 4th Floor Creative in collaboration with Ministry Of Sound.

Dorothy Hui, SVP, digital & audience development at 4th Floor Creative, said: “Music has the incredible power to influence how we feel – through both body and mind. London Grammar’s meditative mixes for Calm offer a new way for audiences to experience songs from Californian Soil as a relaxation aid. As we strive to help our artists align their music with different moments in fans’ lives. This mood-based approach will continue to provide fresh ground for artists to experiment with their sound and engage their audiences in additional ways.”

Courtney Phillips, head of Calm Music, said: “Our users are continuously looking for music to help relax, unwind and focus, so it felt completely natural to collaborate with London Grammar on remixes from their new album. We really pushed the boundaries to create long, winding tracks that create space to find stillness, and we can’t wait to hear what our listeners think.”

London Grammar recently starred on Music Week’s digital cover, read the interview here. Californian Soil debuted at No.1 with 31,106 sales, 24,185 of which were physical.