Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

London Grammar take albums chart lead

Ben Homewood

by Ben Homewood
Monday, Apr 19th 2021 at 6:00PM

The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in and London Grammar are the runaway leaders at the top of the albums chart.

The group recently starred on our digital cover, as Hannah Reid told Music Week her music industry story. Californian Soil has sold 24,675 copies so far, with 20,501 from physical, 2,991 from downloads and 1,183 from streams. AJ Tracey’s second full-length, Flu Game, is at No.2 with 5,725 sales, ahead of The Offspring’s Let The ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2021