The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in and London Grammar are the runaway leaders at the top of the albums chart.

The group recently starred on our digital cover, as Hannah Reid told Music Week her music industry story. Californian Soil has sold 24,675 copies so far, with 20,501 from physical, 2,991 from downloads and 1,183 from streams. AJ Tracey’s second full-length, Flu Game, is at No.2 with 5,725 sales, ahead of The Offspring’s Let The ...