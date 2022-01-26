London's Angel Studios to reopen following renovation

Abbey Road Studios has announced that Islington's Angel Studios wil reopen this week as a commercial recording space, following a six-month restoration of its Grade II-listed building.

The space will serve as the flagship location for Abbey Road Institute – a training programme for music producers and sound engineers, as well as for pop and film recording projects.

To mark the reopening, Angel Studios will host the third annual Abbey Road Equalise festival on Saturday, March 5, to coincide with International Women’s Day 2022. The festival will feature a range of workshops, masterclasses and panels, designed to inspire women to consider careers in music producation and sound engineering.

Fiona Gillott, studio manager at Abbey Road Studios, said: “I’m thrilled to extend our studios portfolio to include the fantastic, remodelled Angel One, offering a flexible and accessible rate card so that artists at all levels from around the world can make use of this amazing British treasure. This restoration and reinvigoration of this beautiful studio will help assure that London remains a global destination for recording, whether established or emerging pop, Hollywood or domestic scoring projects.

"In a landscape where demand for studio space is ever increasing, I’m delighted we can help grow the market here. Angel One is a brilliant creative space, so we’re looking forward to welcoming back many of the studio’s former clients as well as new faces across TV, film and pop.”



Isabel Garvey, managing director of Abbey Road Studios, said: “We’re immensely proud to have saved this treasured studio for artists and composers and to open its doors to the world. It’s a reflection of our philosophy and track record of continued investment in the UK music community. Even more, through this project, we are bringing two parts of our business together – recording and education – in this fantastic space, providing for both the stars of today and the music talent of tomorrow.”