Island is targeting a big opening for The Weeknd’s fourth LP, following his No.1 run with Blinding Lights.

The single has spent five weeks at the top and has sales to date of 666,779 (Official Charts Company).

“It sets this album up brilliantly,” Guillermo Ramos, VP, marketing at Island told Music Week. “And we know that there’s a follow up to Blinding Lights on it.”

After Hours is released on March 20 in partnership with US affiliate Republic Records ...