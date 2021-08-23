The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in and Lorde is vying for top spot in the albums chart with her new record Solar Power.

The star’s third album has 7,609 sales so far, with 5,118 from physical, 1,819 from streams and 672 from downloads. So far, it is sitting in second place, with Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour (8,672 sales) boosted by a new vinyl edition. With streaming figures for Sunday yet to be counted, Sour has 5,907 physical sales, ...