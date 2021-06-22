Lorde announces release date and world tour for new album Solar Power

Lorde will release her third album Solar Power on August 20.

Additionally, the artist also has confirmed dates for a world tour of the record next year, which will kick off in her native New Zealand at the Electric Avenue Festival on February 26.

Her shows in North America will open on April 3 at Nashville's Opry House, after which she plays UK dates at Leeds' O2 Academy (May 25), Edinburgh Usher Hall (26), Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse (28), Birmingham O2 Academy (30) and at London's Roundhouse (June 1 and 2).

Tickets go on sale this Friday (June 25) at 10am local time in each territory she is playing.

Along with confirming the tour and tracklisting for her new record, Lorde announced that she will release Solar Power on a new eco-conscious format.

The discless "music box" alternative to CD boasts extra visual content, handwritten notes, exclusive photos, and a download card that give purchasers a high-quality download of the album.

“I decided early on in the process of making this album that I also wanted to create an environmentally kind, forward-thinking alternative to the CD," explained Lorde.

"I wanted this Music Box product to be similar in size, shape and price to a CD, to live alongside it in a retail environment, but be something which stands apart and that’s committed to the evolving nature of a modern album.”

Solar Power's tracklisting will be:



1. The Path

2. Solar Power

3. California

4. Stoned in the Nail Salon

5. Fallen Fruit

6. Secrets From a Girl (Who's Seen It All)

7. The Man with An Axe

8. Dominoes

9. Big Star

10. Leader of a New Regime

11. Mood Ring

12. Oceanic Feeling

Lorde released the title track of her new album, Solar Power, as a single earlier this month.