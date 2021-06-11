Lorde drops brand new single and video for Solar Power and reveals new album details

Her last official release arrived in 2017 with the gold-certified Top 5 album Melodrama, racking up 163,764 sales (according to the OCC), but now Lorde is back with the details of her brand new album, Solar Power.

The album does not yet have a release date, but Lorde has already dropped the first single named after the album accompanied by a new music video set on a glistening beach, which was tied in with yesterday's solar eclipse (June 10).

The track sees the singer team up with Bleachers singer and Taylor Swift collaborator, Jack Antonoff (bass and guitar), and musician Matt Chamberlain (drums), while Phoebe Bridgers and Clairo also make an apperance by providing the single's backing vocals.