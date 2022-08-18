Low Hummer, Panic Shack and Sinead O'Brien among latest artists to receive PPL Momentum Music Fund support

The latest round of recipients of the PPL Momentum Music has been announced.

The artists who have been selected, and the areas in which they will receive support, are:

Bears In Trees – EP release and touring

Finn Foxell – Touring

Just Banco – Recording and marketing

Kelli-Leigh – Writing, recording and marketing

Low Hummer – Recording

Panic Shack – Recording

Porij – Touring, recording and marketing

Sinead O'Brien – Touring

Sipho – Touring

PPL Momentum Music supported Porij said: “The PPL Momentum Fund has come at a vital point in our trajectory, allowing us to self-fund our touring in 2022 and additionally help market our planned music releases.”

Kwame Safo, grants & programmes manager (Industry Funds) at PRS Foundation, said: “Congratulations to the talented artists selected for this latest round of our PPL Momentum Music Fund. This ground-breaking funding for those established artists at a tipping point in their career is so crucial, particularly with the numerous financial challenges currently facing UK-based artists. The PPL Momentum Music fund, and the PPL Momentum Accelerator opportunities (most recently in Wales), are playing a pivotal role in ensuring talented music creators can create sustainable careers and reach their potential - such as the four Mercury Prize nominees this year (Nova Twins, Sam Fender, Little Simz and Yard Act) that have received PPL Momentum Music support at different points in their careers.”

Kate Reilly, chief membership & people officer at PPL, said: “The PPL Momentum Music Fund is a vital source of funding for artists across the UK who are at a tipping point in their career. Its support will help these nine artists, who are critically acclaimed and growing in popularity, realise their potential and continue to establish sustainable careers in music. The Fund also does great work in supporting artists from a variety of regions. This round sees artists from Birmingham, Cardiff, Hull and Manchester receive funding.”

Managed by PRS Foundation, the PPL Momentum Music Fund awards grants of £5,000-£15,000 using funds from PRS Foundation, PPL, Creative Wales, Arts Council of Northern Ireland and Invest Northern Ireland. Spotify, the official digital partner of the fund, contributes additional funding and a reward package containing promotional opportunities and a close working relationship between PPL Momentum Music Fund artists and the Spotify team.

While the PPL Momentum Music Fund is for artists with a team already in place and at a tipping point ready to take the next step in their careers, PPL Momentum Accelerator funding supports artists with a growing fanbase who are working to establish a music industry team.

In July 2022, PRS Foundation announced a new partnership with Arts Council of Wales to bring the targeted PPL Momentum Accelerator support to talented artists and music industry professionals based in Wales.

PRS Foundation’s PPL Momentum Sbardun | Accelerator offers grants of up to £5,000 to support the careers of seven Wales-based artists with expanding fanbases and ready to build their industry teams.

Additionally, support of up to £2,000, which might include micro-grants, mentoring or other holistic support, is available to Wales-based future music industry professionals to develop their skills and careers.

The next deadline to apply for PPL Momentum Music and PPL Momentum Sbardun | Accelerator support is August 22, 2022. Applicants can find out more and apply on PRS Foundation’s website.

PRS Foundation and Arts Council England launched The Momentum Music Fund in 2013. Arts Council England originally established the need for this specific fund and supported the programme from 2013-18. PPL became headline sponsors in February 2020.