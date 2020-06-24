Your site will load in 16 seconds
M Huncho & Dutchavelli target Top 10 with Burning

Ben Homewood

by Ben Homewood
Wednesday, Jun 24th 2020 at 5:45PM

The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in and M Huncho & Dutchavelli could be heading for a Top 10 finish with Burning.

The track features on GRM Daily’s just-released GRM 10 anniversary album and has 15,019 sales so far this week. It is currently in 11th spot, close behind Regard & Raye’s Secrets (15,648 sales).

Elsewhere, DaBaby’s Rockstar (33,803 sales) leads the singles race, with Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande’s Rain On Me (26,765 sales) at No.2. ...

