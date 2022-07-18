The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is here, and Mabel's About Last Night begins the week at the top of the albums race.

Its 6,087 sales so far, powered mostly by physical copies (4,966 sales), have sent it to the top spot in a week dominated by new releases. In second place is recent Music Week cover star Beabadobee with her album Beatopia – again, its 5,693 sales coming largely from physical (5,058 sales). In at No.3 is last week's No.1, Harry ...