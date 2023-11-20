The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in and Madness are the frontrunners in the albums race.

Madness have 12,199 sales for Theatre of the Absurd presents C’est La Vie so far, of which 11,188 come from physical, 873 from downloads and 138 from streams. Taylor Swift is the group’s closest challenger at the moment, with 5,648 sales for 1989 (Taylor’s Version). Dolly Parton’s Rockstar (5,088 sales) is a new entry at No.3, with Drake’s For All The ...