Madonna marks 50 US dance No.1s with new compilation as part of Warner Music deal

Madonna is marking her 50th Dance Club chart No.1 by releasing a new compilation.
Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones follows the specialist US chart No.1 for I Don’t Search I Find in 2020.
Madonna is the first, and only, artist to have 50 No.1s on any single chart administered by Billboard.
Released in an abridged 16-track editon for streaming on June 24, with physical editions to follow on August 19, the compilation will be the first release covered by Madonna's recently announced new partnership with Warner Music Group.
The 50-track collection features Madonna's favourite remixes of her chart toppers, while an abridged 16-track version is also available. Both editions will be available on CD, vinyl, download and streaming.
Versions of her hits, including Holiday, Express Yourself, Like A Prayer, Music and Hung Up, will feature on both versions.
Madonna has indicated she has more releases planned for later in 2022, as she plans to marks 40 years in the music industry.
The full tracklisting is below:
-
Holiday (7” Version)
-
Like A Virgin (7” Version)
-
Material Girl (7” Version)
-
Into The Groove (You Can Dance Remix Edit)
-
Open Your Heart (Video Version)
-
Physical Attraction (You Can Dance Remix Edit)
-
Everybody (You Can Dance Remix Edit)
-
Like A Prayer (Remix/Edit)
-
Express Yourself (Remix/Edit)
-
Keep It Together (Alternate Single Remix)
-
Vogue (Single Version)
-
Justify My Love (Orbit Edit)
-
Erotica (Underground Club Mix)
-
Deeper And Deeper (David’s Radio Edit)
-
Fever (Radio Edit)
-
Secret (Junior’s Luscious Single Mix)
-
Bedtime Story (Junior’s Single Mix)
-
Don’t Cry For Me Argentina (Miami Mix Edit)
-
Frozen (Extended Club Mix Edit)
-
Ray Of Light (Sasha Ultra Violet Mix Edit)
-
Nothing Really Matters (Club 69 Radio Mix)
-
Beautiful Stranger (Calderone Radio Mix)
-
American Pie (Richard ‘Humpty’ Vission Radio Mix)
-
Music (Deep Dish Dot Com Radio Edit)
-
Don’t Tell Me (Thunderpuss Video Remix)
-
What It Feels Like For A Girl (Above And Beyond Club Radio Edit)
-
Impressive Instant (Peter Rauhofer’s Universal Radio Mixshow Mix)
-
Die Another Day (Deepsky Radio Edit)
-
American Life (Felix Da Housecat’s Devin Dazzle Edit)
-
Hollywood (Calderone & Quayle Edit)
-
Me Against The Music (Peter Rauhofer Radio Mix) – Britney Spears feat. Madonna
-
Nothing Fails (Tracy Young’s Underground Radio Edit)
-
Love Profusion (Ralph Rosario House Vocal Edit)
-
Hung Up (SDP Extended Vocal Edit)
-
Sorry (PSB Maxi Mix Edit)
-
Get Together (Jacques Lu Cont Vocal Edit)
-
Jump (Axwell Remix Edit)
-
4 Minutes (Bob Sinclar Space Funk Edit) – feat. Justin Timberlake & Timbaland
-
Give It 2 Me (Eddie Amador Club 5 Edit)
-
Celebration (Benny Benassi Remix Edit)
-
Give Me All Your Luvin’ (Party Rock Remix) – feat. LMFAO & Nicki Minaj
-
Girl Gone Wild (Avicii’s UMF Mix)
-
Turn Up The Radio (Offer Nissim Remix Edit)
-
Living For Love (Offer Nissim Promo Mix)
-
Ghosttown (Dirty Pop Intro Remix)
-
Bitch I’m Madonna (Sander Kleinenberg Video Edit) – feat. Nicki Minaj
-
Medellín (Offer Nissim Madame X In The Sphinx Mix) – Madonna and Maluma
-
I Rise (Tracy Young’s Pride Intro Radio Remix)
-
Crave (Tracy Young Dangerous Remix) - feat. Swae Lee
-
I Don’t Search I Find (Honey Dijon Radio Mix)