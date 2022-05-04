Madonna marks 50 US dance No.1s with new compilation as part of Warner Music deal

Madonna is marking her 50th Dance Club chart No.1 by releasing a new compilation.

Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones follows the specialist US chart No.1 for I Don’t Search I Find in 2020.

Madonna is the first, and only, artist to have 50 No.1s on any single chart administered by Billboard.

Released in an abridged 16-track editon for streaming on June 24, with physical editions to follow on August 19, the compilation will be the first release covered by Madonna's recently announced new partnership with Warner Music Group.

The 50-track collection features Madonna's favourite remixes of her chart toppers, while an abridged 16-track version is also available. Both editions will be available on CD, vinyl, download and streaming.

Versions of her hits, including Holiday, Express Yourself, Like A Prayer, Music and Hung Up, will feature on both versions.

Madonna has indicated she has more releases planned for later in 2022, as she plans to marks 40 years in the music industry.

The full tracklisting is below: