Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Mae Muller enters Top 10 with Eurovision single I Wrote A Song

by
Monday, May 15th 2023 at 5:45PM

In the wake of this year's Eurovision Song Contest, Mae Muller’s single, I Wrote A Song, has jumped 45-6 with 9,812 sales, which may well see it enter the Top 5 despite a lukewarm reception in the competition. Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding are looking to hold No.1 spot for another week, with 16,787 sales so far for Miracle. David Kushner’s Daylight (12,801 sales), Ed Sheeran’s Eyes Closed (11,767 sales), Lewis Capaldi’s Wish You The Best (10,532 ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2023