Mahalia launches Sisters In Sound initiative to support emerging DJs and producers

Grammy- and BRIT-nominated Mahalia has announced the launch of Sisters in Sound, a new workshop and event series designed to address the imbalance of opportunities for women of colour in the DJ and music production scenes.

The series has been created by youth-led charity Small Green Shoots as part of the Dr. Martens’ Tough As You initiative, a grassroots platform that helps emerging artists begin their careers, and will culminate in a live showcase event on International Women’s Day on March 8 at Tileyard Gallery.

Mahalia said: “I honestly couldn’t be prouder to be a part of the Tough As You initiative. Supporting an organisation like Small Green Shoots just felt right to me. After all of the help and support that they directly gave to me when I was a brand new artist, getting to do something like this with them really is a full circle moment. I’m looking forward to meeting everyone taking part and can’t wait to see the showcase!”

Natalie Wade, CEO and founder of Small Green Shoots, said: “Mahalia was one of the first emerging artists we supported at Small Green Shoots. Not only was she an incredibly talented singer-songwriter, she was from a talented but working class family who completely understood the mission and the need for an organisation like us in the industry. She’s been a loyal supporter and salt of the earth “ mate”of our small but punchy charity – ever since.'

The project will involve four interactive workshops covering DJing, music production, content editing and live event management, led by industry professionals. The International Women’s Day final event at London’s Tileyard in Kings Cross, will see all chosen artists showcase their work in front of a live audience.

Sisters in Sound is the first project of the Dr. Martens Tough As You initiative, which aims to empower and support creative communities across Europe. With the help of Mahalia and rapper Kojey Radical, the project hopes to accelerate the ascent of underrepresented artists, collectives and grassroots organisations.