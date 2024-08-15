Mahogany establishes new fund for early-stage artists

Mahogany has established a new fund for early-stage artists and opens its first round of grant applications today (August 15).

The global multi-platform music brand is best known for the Mahogany Sessions YouTube channel.

Following the recent launch of its distribution arm, Mahogany Songs, the Mahogany Music Fund marks the latest stage in the expansion of the company’s independent artist services offering.

The first round of funding will open for artists either currently releasing music through Mahogany Songs or looking to release a future project through the platform, allowing them to apply for grants of up to £2,500 each to support the creation and promotion of their music over the next 12 months.

A panel, including external industry experts, will select up to 10 initial grant recipients. In addition to financial investment, the winning artists will benefit from close support from the Mahogany team. Over the past 15 years, the company has worked with Billie Eilish, Hozier, Michael Kiwanuka and Leon Bridges. This will include one-on-one sessions advising on areas such as campaign strategy, social media and A&R.

By opening access to financial support, the Mahogany Music Fund seeks to address the most widespread challenge faced by the platform’s artist community. A recent survey of 100 creators found funding to be the highest ranking struggle for 42% of respondents, followed by growing an audience (19%) and finding a good team (17%).

Of the areas in which artists would most commonly benefit from financial support, 38% answered they would put any extra funding towards recording costs, followed by digital marketing (20%), and social content creation (11%).

Mahogany Songs provides digital distribution and bespoke artist services. Since its launch in May, it has received applications from independent artists around the world, including Canada, India, New Zealand, the US and across Europe.

We believe we have a duty to stand by our artists and offer as much support as possible during these trying times Mark Murdoch

Among its first releases has been the new single from rising singer-songwriter Áine Deane (pictured), Tales Of A Twenty Something, which came out last week following a string of recent performances including Glastonbury and Secret Garden Party.

In July, Mahogany Songs also released the latest track, Funeral Suit, from Irish folk artist Blánid, whose music has been played by BBC Radio 1 and Radio 6 Music, as well as RTÉ Radio 1 and 2XM.

Artists can apply for funding and to join Mahogany Songs via the website here. Grant applications close on September 27.

Dom Wallace, Mahogany’s label & marketing manager, said: “We’ve been absolutely delighted with the high standard of music being submitted to Mahogany Songs from all around the world over the past few months. We’ve been taking meetings/calls with those artists in that time and it’s clear that financial support is a huge issue for the majority of independent artists – especially those from working class backgrounds and outside of London. It’s clear that the music industry needs to do more to help the next generation of storytellers get on their feet – whatever their social background. As someone who has dedicated a career to supporting the under-represented – I’m delighted to bring this opportunity to independent artists.”

James Gaster, Mahogany’s managing director, said: “Mahogany Songs was formed as a direct response to the expressed needs of the artists we work with every day. Over the past few months we’ve been humbled by the response to its launch, from both artists and industry, and have been proud to support our growing artist community through strategy, content, promotion and investment. Now with the launch of the first Mahogany Music Fund we’re making another statement of intent, delivering meaningful value and opportunity to those artists in our world.”

Mark Murdoch, Mahogany’s founder & CEO, added: “The past few years have posed significant challenges for the music and creative communities worldwide, with rising costs impacting nearly every aspect of our industry. At Mahogany, we believe we have a duty to stand by our artists and offer as much support as possible during these trying times.”

PHOTO CREDIT: Emily Marcovecchio