Maisie Peters lands first No.1 as Glastonbury acts take albums chart Top 3

The Glastonbury effect is unmistakable in the latest charts.

Maisie Peters, who performed on the Pyramid Stage on Friday (June 23), debuted at the albums summit with The Good Witch (Atlantic/Gingerbread Man). Peters’ second album was released on the day of her appearance at the televised festival.

The Good Witch opened with 20,760 sales (9,475 CDs, 5,286 vinyl albums, 1,000 cassettes, 1,138 digital downloads, 3,861 sales-equivalent streams). Maisie Peters’ debut, You Signed Up For This, peaked at No.2 in 2021 (9,575 sales).

Meanwhile, Elton John and Lewis Capaldi climbed into the Top 3 following their Glastonbury sets.

The farewell UK performance by Elton John was a ratings hit on BBC One. Glastonbury 2023 broke previous digital audience records for viewing and listening on the BBC - with content streamed a record 50.3m times across BBC iPlayer and BBC Sounds to date – up 47% on 2022. On BBC iPlayer, viewers streamed sets and Glastonbury programming from Worthy Farm a record 47.5 million times, up 49% on the year before.

Elton John’s compilation Diamonds reached a new peak, climbing 13-2. Weekly sales were up 188.1% to 16,669, including 4,835 copies of the coloured vinyl Pyramid edition.

HMV reported a 922% increase in sales for Diamonds. The special edition sold-out almost immediately upon release on HMV’s online store.

Phil Halliday, managing director at HMV and Fopp, said: “Glastonbury is probably the country’s best showcase for artists and we see a sales boost across the board for the big names who take to the stage. This year the headliners all saw substantial increases in sales across our stores as those who were at Worthy Farm or watched on TV rushed to add artists that made a lasting impression on them to their collections.

“Beyond the main-stage headliners, the Glastonbury’s crowd’s heartwarming response to Lewis Capaldi’s set clearly had an effect beyond the fields of Somerset and has translated at the tills, while Lizzo’s stand-out performance has attracted a new audience to her music based on our sales data.”

In the albums chart, Lewis Capaldi’s sophomore release, Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent, rebounded 16-3 (8,801 sales - up 68.1%), while 2019 debut, Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent, moved 34-9 (7,281 sales - up 114.8%).

Tom Grennan, another Glastonbury performer, finished at No.5 with What Ifs & Maybes (7,541).

Headliners Arctic Monkeys are back in the Top 10 with AM (12-7, 7,442 sales). The band also saw gains for Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not (29-20, 4,108 sales), Favourite Worst Nightmare (51-38, 3,081 sales) and The Car (119-73, 2,029 sales).

As revealed in Alan Jones’ charts analysis, other albums by acts who appeared at Glastonbury that achieved gains of 10 or more places this week are: But Here We Are (31-14, 4,955 sales) and The Essential (63-22, 3,901 sales) by Foo Fighters; Born To Die (43-29, 3,631 sales) and Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd (100-74, 1,995 sales) by Lana Del Rey; Greatest Hits (96-31, 3,278 sales) and Appetite For Destruction (re-entry at No.62, 2,180 sales) by Guns ‘N Roses; and Only Honest At The Weekend (89-69, 2,089 sales) by Becky Hill.

In the singles chart, Until I Found You by Stephen Sanchez reached a new peak of No.14 after Sanchez performed the song during Elton John’s Glastonbury set.

There are also Glastonbury-powered re-entries for Cold Heart by Elton John & Dua Lipa (No.30, 13,523 sales) and his 1983 No.4 hit I’m Still Standing (No.34, 12,373 sales), while Guns ‘N Roses’ Sweet Child O’ Mine returned to the Top 40 for the first time in 34 years (No.40, 11,234 sales).