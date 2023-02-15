Maisie Peters' new album The Good Witch out this summer

Maise Peters has announced the release of her new album, The Good Witch, which will be coming out on June 16 this year.

Released through Gingerbread Man Records/Asylum, and with the album’s lead single Body Better out now, The Good Witch is the follow-up to Peters’ No.2 BRIT Breakthrough certified debut You Signed Up For This.

For the album, Peters worked across London, Suffolk, Stockholm, Bergen and LA alongside Oscar Gorres (Taylor Swift, Troye Sivan), Two Inch Punch (Sam Smith, Jessie Ware), Matias Tellez (Girl In Red), Brad Ellis (Jorja Smith, Little Mix), Joe Rubel (Ed Sheeran, Tom Grennan) and Elvira Anderfjärd (Tove Lo, Katy Perry).

Maise Peters is also set to perform at Eventim Apollo on April 27, a headline slot at Liverpool’s Sound City and Brighton Dome as part of The Great Escape Festival where she is confirmed as one of the two 2023 Spotlight Shows alongside Arlo Parks.

“This is my heart and soul, my blood on the page, the collection of stories that I’ve managed to capture in the past year,” said Maise Peters. “A true chronicle of my life in recent history, it is my own twisted version of a breakup album and it all draws upon the same couple of months’ worth of experiences and inspirations. It ducks and weaves between the real and surreal, and centres my own universe, of which I am of course the keeper of the keys and the holder of the cards – the good witch, if you will. It goes from light to dark in the flip of a switch and I hope it takes you on a journey whereby at the end you feel like you’ve gotten lost in someone else’s planet for a bit.”