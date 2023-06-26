Your site will load in 16 seconds
Maisie Peters on course for first No.1 album

by MusicWeek Staff
Monday, Jun 26th 2023 at 5:45PM

Maisie Peters is on track to secure her first No.1 album.

According to the Midweek Sales Update, the UK singer-songwriter is leading the pack so far with The Good Witch (Atlantic/Gingerbread Man), which is on 10,732 sales. Peters’ debut album, You Signed Up For This, peaked at No.2 in 2021.

Maisie Peters is one of a number of charting acts who performed at Glastonbury. While it may be too early to see the full impact of the festival and ...

