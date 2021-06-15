Maisie Peters signs to Ed Sheeran's Gingerbread Man Records

Singer/songwriter Maisie Peters has signed to Ed Sheeran’s Gingerbread Man Records label.

Peters, whose new single Psycho, co-written with Sheeran and Steve Mac, is out July 2, will release her debut album You Signed Up For This on August 27.

“Signing to Gingerbread is a dream come true," she said. "I grew up inspired and in awe of Ed, like many other 13 year olds who heard ‘Lego House’ for the first time, so, it’s kind of amazing and hard to believe that I get to be the 21 year old who is able to call him and the whole Gingerbread team now friends, family and mentors for life.

I’m so excited to announce You Signed Up For This, it really is my, albeit not hugely long, life’s work and my proudest achievement; it is my favourite album maybe ever and whilst I may be biased, I really hope it goes into the world and becomes lots of other people’s favourite too. It all means the world and is my world and there is nothing I would rather do.”

She's a very special artist who continues to push her storytelling in new directions Ed Sheeran

Peters has spent the past three years honing her craft in sessions across London, LA and Nashville, creating songs for You Signed Up For This alongside the likes of Sheeran, Steve Mac, Fred, Johnny McDaid, Miranda Cooper, and producers Joe Rubel, Afterhrs, Rob Milton and Brad Ellis.

“Excited to announce that I’ve signed the wonderful Maisie Peters to Gingerbread Man Records," added Sheeran. "She’s a very special artist who continues to push her storytelling in new directions. We had a few great writing sessions together and from there I knew I had to work with her. Can’t wait for you to hear her debut album.”

Peters recently became one of the youngest musicians ever to write and curate a soundtrack for the second season of Apple TV+ Original Series, Trying, at only 20 years old. Written in just two months last winter, the body of work includes duets with the likes of Griff, James Bay and Bear’s Den.

She is also due to perform at some of the UK’s biggest festivals this summer, including All Points East, Isle Of Wight, Boardmasters and Latitude.

PHOTO: Zakary Walters