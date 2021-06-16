Your site will load in 16 seconds
Maneskin close in on singles Top 10

by MusicWeek Staff
Wednesday, Jun 16th 2021 at 5:45PM

The Official Charts Midweek Sales Flash is in, and Eurovision winners Maneskin are heading for the singles Top 10.

The Italian rock band, whose winning track Zitti E Buoni peaked at No.17 in the UK following last month's triumph, have moved 12-7 with I Wanna Be Your Slave (15,628 sales).

Olivia Rodrigo's Good 4 U (49,868 sales) is still setting a searing pace at the top, doubling the sales of nearest contender Save Your Tears (24,849 sales) by The Weeknd. ...

