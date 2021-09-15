Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Manics stay ahead of Steps in tight albums battle

by MusicWeek Staff
Wednesday, Sep 15th 2021 at 5:45PM

The Official Charts Midweek Sales Flash is in, and the Manic Street Preachers continue to lead Steps at the albums summit.

The Welsh band's 14th studio LP The Ultra Vivid Lament has 21,566 sales compared to the 20,062 units racked up by Steps' What The Future Holds - Pt 2. 

Dark Matters (10,954 sales) by The Stranglers is new at No.3, while Drake reigning chart-topper Certified Lover Boy (10,445 sales) is at No.4. The Vaccines complete the Top 5 with ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2021