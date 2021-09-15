The Official Charts Midweek Sales Flash is in, and the Manic Street Preachers continue to lead Steps at the albums summit.

The Welsh band's 14th studio LP The Ultra Vivid Lament has 21,566 sales compared to the 20,062 units racked up by Steps' What The Future Holds - Pt 2.

Dark Matters (10,954 sales) by The Stranglers is new at No.3, while Drake reigning chart-topper Certified Lover Boy (10,445 sales) is at No.4. The Vaccines complete the Top 5 with ...