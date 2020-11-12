Maren Morris wins big at 54th Annual CMA Awards

Maren Morris was the big winner at the 54th annual CMA Awards, taking home the CMA Single, Song and Female Vocalist Of The Year honours.

Among the other big victors on the night included 2020 Music Week cover star Luke Combs, who was awarded CMA Album and Male Vocalist Of The Year and Eric Church who was given the night’s top honor of CMA Entertainer Of The Year.

Other winners included Old Dominion for CMA Vocal Group Of The Year, Dan + Shay for Vocal Duo Of The Year, and Morgan Wallen receiving the CMA New Artist Of The Year.

You can see the full list of this year’s winners below:

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Eric Church

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist(s), Producer(s), and Mix Engineer

“The Bones” – Maren Morris

Producer: Greg Kurstin

Mix Engineer: Greg Kurstin

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist and Producers

What You See Is What You Get – Luke Combs

Producer: Scott Moffat

SONG OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Songwriters

“The Bones”

Songwriters: Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins, Laura Veltz

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Maren Morris

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Old Dominion

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

Dan + Shay

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artists and Producer(s)

“I Hope You’re Happy Now” – Carly Pearce and Lee Brice

Producer: busbee

MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR

Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist(s) and Director

“Bluebird” – Miranda Lambert

Director: Trey Fanjoy

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Morgan Wallen

The event – hosted by Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker – was held live at the Music City Centre in Nashville.

Speaking about bringing the logistics of bringing biggest names in country music together for the live event, Sarah Trahern, CMA chief executive officer said: “It was a privilege to bring the Country Music community together tonight. We have worked tirelessly over the past few months to develop a safe environment that would allow us to deliver a show our fans have come to expect. We have followed all protocols established by the CDC, local health authorities and creative unions to ensure the safety of our staff, our crew and our artists at every turn. Every single person was tested prior to entering our footprint, with many individuals being tested repeatedly out of an abundance of caution. Our process enabled us to catch any positive test results immediately and before any of those individuals ever stepped foot into the venue.”





Photo: Getty Images for CMA