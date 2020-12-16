The Official Charts Midweek Sales Flash is in, and Mariah Carey has maintained her lead in the singles chart.

After taking 26 years to get to No.1, All I Want For Christmas Is You is looking set for a second week at the summit, selling 29,680 to keep Wham!'s Last Christmas (26,923 sales) at No.2.

Taylor Swift's Willow (23,254 sales) is the highest new entry at No.3, with Fairytale Of New York (20,490 sales) a non-mover for The Pogues ft. ...